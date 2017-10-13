FAAN Upgrades Facilities At MMIA …To Enhance Passengers’ Comfort

As part of efforts to play host to air traveLlers at all times,  the Federal Airports Authority  of Nigeria (FAAN) has upgraded facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Lagos.
A press statement  from the General Manager, Corporate  Affairs, Mrs Henrietta  Yakubu explained  that the VIP Protocol  lounge  at the General  Aviation Terminal  (GAT0 Lagos  has been  refurbished to give maximum comfort   and value to the users as well as ensure  seamless  facilitation  of FAAN’s  highly esteemed travellers.
Yakubu in the statement further assured all airport users that the country’s  airports under the  present management  of FAAN are fully ready to play host to air travelers at all times.
She said in the statement  that the  maintenance  of the  conveyor belts at the  International wing of the  Murtala Muhammed Airports has been completed and functioning  optimally  in addition to the upgrade of aiport security and other logistics to provide for any unexpected  increase in passenger traffic in all the airports.
“New directional display units have been provided to guide  travellers especially new ones  at our airports. Airports dos and donts banners have also been  displayed at strategic  locations to educate travelers.
“While we advise the general public and intended travelers to make early preparations towards complementing their travel requirements in good time, we will also  like to re-state that there are  areas  of restrictions that will not be compromised by the authority, she maintained.
She said receiving of dignitaries  at restricted areas by  security agents and airport  officials is prohibited and any one that is found wanting would be persecuted adequately.

