FAAN Upgrades Facilities At MMIA …To Enhance Passengers’ Comfort

As part of efforts to play host to air traveLlers at all times, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has upgraded facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Lagos.

A press statement from the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu explained that the VIP Protocol lounge at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT0 Lagos has been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to the users as well as ensure seamless facilitation of FAAN’s highly esteemed travellers.

Yakubu in the statement further assured all airport users that the country’s airports under the present management of FAAN are fully ready to play host to air travelers at all times.

She said in the statement that the maintenance of the conveyor belts at the International wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airports has been completed and functioning optimally in addition to the upgrade of aiport security and other logistics to provide for any unexpected increase in passenger traffic in all the airports.

“New directional display units have been provided to guide travellers especially new ones at our airports. Airports dos and donts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate travelers.

“While we advise the general public and intended travelers to make early preparations towards complementing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that there are areas of restrictions that will not be compromised by the authority, she maintained.

She said receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited and any one that is found wanting would be persecuted adequately.

