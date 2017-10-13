Ex-Airport Manager Hails Agencies’ Working Relationship

The immediate past Chigbo Manager of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Engr. Chigo Nwobu has described the aviation industry and all the agencies that are it as a system where kone depend on the other to function effectively.

Nwobu who had been redeployed to the headquarters in Lagos in an interview with newsmen, explained that the style of management at the Port Harcourt airport is system-based approach, and that their relationship is perfect.

“All these people you called; the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), I still see them as if they are FAAN.

It is a system-based management. Any sub-system is important. We take aviation as a system. FAAN, NAMA, NIMET, NCAA are all sub system.

“Remove NAMA from what the airport manager is doing, then he or she would not even be here. There was a time that we were all together under one agency.

“You find out that it is very important to close those gaps. Once one section is not working or functioning well, it is going to affect the other sub systems negatively”, he said.

Nwobu however commended the Rivers State Government for the supports given to the Port Harcourt airport, particularly for the building of the protocol lounge which FAAN is running.

He said that the State Government has given them a free hand to run the lounge, which is commendable and urged the travelling public to be patient with the FAAN for better operations service delivery.

Corlins Walter