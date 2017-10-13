Emmanuel Tasks Nigerian Youths On Patriotism

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on NYSC members and other Nigerian youths to remain patriotic, especially in this period some sections were clamouring for restructuring.

Emmanuel made the call while he declared open the NYSC Pre-Mobilisation Workshop for 2017 Batch “B” Corps members in Uyo last Tuesday.

Our correspondent reports that the theme of the workshop is “Consolidating the Gains of the NYSC Online Integrated System through Best Practices in Mobilisation Process.”

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, said that NYSC had played tremendous role in the evolution of the country.

He said that the scheme was established to restore the robust belief in one united Nigeria, which he said was fatally shattered by the 36-month civil war.

“I wish to acknowledge that NYSC has indeed played a tremendous role in the evolution of our nation as a stabilising factor.

“All Nigerians must ensure that the National Youth Service Corps, which is a signpost of our unity and progress, remains one of the binding chords which keep us together as a nation.

“This is the time to hearken to the clarion call for patriotism and let it resonate in your minds,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel noted that the workshop would serve as a clearing house for all critical stakeholders in the mobilisation process for corps members, nationwide.

The governor stressed the need for harmonious working relationship between the NYSC Coordinators in the state and their host ministries.

He said that the state government would continue to support the scheme and ensure adequate protection of corps members posted to the state.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said that the scheme would continue to provide platform to aggregate and accommodate suggestions for better outcome.

Kazaure said that the workshop was usually held at the commencement of every new mobilisation cycle to introduce to stakeholders, new measures and guidelines put in place for hitch-free mobilisation.

He assured that NYSC would leave no stone unturned in training and re-training of its members of staff on handling of mobilisation process, both within and outside the country.

“Let me therefore implore all participants at this workshop to see their invitation as an opportunity to contribute to the proceedings, acquire requisite information and knowledge for better performance.

“Your role is not only critical but also germane to the success of the 2017 Batch “B” mobilisation process,” he said.

The director-general commended Akwa Ibom Government and the people for the support and cooperation the scheme had enjoyed in the state.