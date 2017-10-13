CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRLS KIDNAPPING is a new song title by Winning Jah

If you recall there was confusion, chaos and altercation by uncompromising Muslim fanatics and fundamentalist popularly known as Boko haram

On the night of 14–15 April 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria. Responsibility for the kidnappings was claimed by Boko Haram, an extremist, Islamic, terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria. 57 of the schoolgirls managed to escape over the next few months and some have described their capture in appearances at international human rights conferences.

Recently the incident hasn’t died a natural death as the few released victims suffer moral abuse and this facts has been uncovered for some time as if everything has been resolved.

Veteran Nigerian reggae singer, music producer, multiple music award winner for charity songs, philanthropist, Kingsley Eno Osagie, popularly known as Winning Jah ready to release a single “CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRLS KIDNAPPING” a song composed with his finals to raise awareness against Violence on women globally this time dedicated the title to Chibok Girls with much significant, the song is set to be released on the 20th of October 2017 by VP Records arms VPAL, but we were with honors to all women who shares same ideas with the singer could kindly get free copies or stream below. The song was produced, mix and mastered by Winning Jah.

