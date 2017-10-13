Check Out 10 Naija Most Downloaded Songs

The songs below are top trending and most down loaded hit songs and music videos for the months of August to October 2017. They are compiled from the chart list of the best of Nigerian, Ghanaian songs topping the charts in Nigeria.
The songs include:
1) Olamide – Wo
2) Kiss Daniel – Yeba
3) 2 Baba – Gaaga Shuffle
4) Falz Ft Ycee – Something Light
5) Adekunle Gold – Call On Me
6) Niniola – Sicker
7) Squeez Tarela – Hottest Thing
8) Paul Okoye – Nagode
9) Dapo Tuburna Ft Olamide X Ycee – Nothing (Remix)
10) Korede Bello Ft Lil Kesh – My People
