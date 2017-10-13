Airline Extends Operations To Akure Airport

The Air Peace Airline, one of the fastest growing Nigerian Carriers now operates commercial flight at the  Akure Airports in Ondo State.
According to the airline spokes person, Mr. Frank Iwarah,  the airline in collaboration with the  state Governor,  Rotimi Akeredolu’s led government in Ondo State and other investors, has extended its flight service to Akure,  Ondo State capital.
He stressed that the airline would guarantee  easy  access to investors and other stakeholders in the   state.
He said that the Lagos-Akure-Lagos flights would be  taking off from the Murtala Mohammed International  Airport,  Ikeja  domestic   wing at 1 pm and touch down at the Akure Airport at 1:40 pm
According  to the airline, the return  flight will operate the Akure Airport at 2.10 pm and land at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at 2:50pm.
“We are delighted to announce that this Lagos-Akure-Lagos operations has commenced  this 2017 and hope that it will go along way to  guarantee quick  and easy access to Ondo State.
“Air Peace has been  operating from our main hub in Lagos State since 2014,  so the launch  of the second route in the South West of Nigeria is only a natural  progression.
“Air peace is pleaded to have the opportunity to add such an important destination as Akure to our local route  network. Akure  lies geographically on the tropical belt and is bordered in the north  by Ekiti and Kogi and  West by Oyo and Ogun States, he noted.
The Air Peace  spokes person however expressed optimism that the flights to Akure would open up a whole new opportunity for Air peace and  investors to explore the tourist potential  of the state and attract more investors to the state.

