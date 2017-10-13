2019: Stakeholders Drum Support For Wike

Stakeholders of Rivers South-East Senatorial District impressed by the performance of Governor Nyesom Wike in providing infrastructure in the state have reiterated their commitment to back the governor for a second term in office come 2019.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, a stakeholder, Apostle Francis Nwagboso said Governor Wike had carved a niche for himself, especially on road construction, rehabilitation, renovation of decayed infrastructure, regular supply of power and water, affordable health-care services, the renovation of schools, among others.

He maintained that the projects the governor has done since assumption of duties two years ago, qualify him for another four-year term, pledging that the district was behind him for more democratic dividends.

He however, enjoined the opposition to have a re-think by supporting the governor in his quest to provide democratic gains to the people of the state through his people-oriented development programmes, instead of working against him.

Also lending his voice to the endorsement a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Maxwell Fubara, stressed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s second tenure was certain and settled as a result of his magnanimous gesture to bring governance closer to the electorate within the first quarter of current dispensation.

He urged others clamouring for the Brick House job to shun such plans and support the state chief executive who he said, had meant well for the people in terms of providing rapid development for the electorate.

Another stakeholder and teacher at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Emmanuel Pepple, said that this was the first time any Governor in Rivers State, since the emergence of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 is investing much on infrastructural development and to such extent has decided to ensure that Wike is re-elected in 2019.

“This type of thing has never happened before. The people of the district are commending the governor for this gesture. They are excited as they shout during various stakeholders’ meetings for a second term”, he said.

Pepple said Wike had demonstrated more love for Rivers people and that they could not but work for his success in the coming polls.

He added that apart from providing security in the state, which is the primary need of the people, Wike had extended his leadership to those in the hinterlands which was rare before now.

Bethel Sam Toby