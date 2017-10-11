World Post Day: District Manager Hails RSG’s Support

The District Manager, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Trans-Amadi District in Rivers State, Mr Andrew Ebiloma has commended the state government for its support and patronage to the organisation. Mr Ebiloma made the commendation during the 2017 World Post Day celebration at the District Headquarters in Trans-Amadi in Port Harcourt last Monday.

He disclosed that the organisation enjoys good relationship with the state government, adding that the government’s support is enormous.

According to him, the World Post Day is an annual event marked on the 9th of October every year as an heritage, adding that it was the initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to celebrate the success of the post in linking men and women separated by distance.

“The development of modern postal service came to its peak, when on October 9th, 1874, 22 countries came together in Bern-Switzerland to form the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPU is an arm of the United Nations (UN). It is charged with the responsibilities of evolving standards for postal administration and the regulations of postal rates”.

He posited that the postal business is no longer a monopoly of the Nigerian postal service, as such, there was every need for all hands to be on deck to brace up for the new challenges and competitions arising from deregulation of postal business and explosion in the information communication technology.

The Trans-Amadi Postal District Manager averred that the task ahead called for urgent move from the civil service orientation to a business concern in order to remain competitive and relevant to the dynamics of customers needs and expectations.

Ebiloma used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to key into the various packages, and services domiciled in the Nipost to transact their business, adding that the services are subsidise and safer compare to other private owned communication business in the country.

He opined that NIPOST has been restructured to meet the desire yearnings and aspirations of its numerous customers adding that the organisation remains the best despite the competitiveness in the ICT global market.

