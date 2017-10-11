We Will Introduce Cycling In Schools – Commissioner

River State Commissioner for sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye pledged to take sports in the state to the next level, most especially cycling.

He stated that the state government is prepared to partner with any organisation to promote cycling to international level.

Hon. Iyaye made this known when the president of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Engr. Giandomenico Massari paid him a courtesy visit in has office, on Monday in Port Harcourt, saying that the ministry is poised to reintroduce Garden City Cycling Competition and make cycling a household name.

“Rivers State government is ready to partner with organisations that have interest to promote cycling at all levels.

Besides, as government we have worked out modalities to reintroduce Garden city cycling competition and make it a household name in the state”, Hon. Iyaye said.

The sports commissioner further revealed that cycling will be introduced in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

According to him, the purpose for introducing cycling in schools is basically to promote the sport, adding that the government is planning to build training site at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.

“Cycling as a sport is very important to Rivers State, that is why we will introduce it to schools so that it will become a household name”. he stated. Earlier, Engr. Massari said his purpose of visit is to solicit government support to develop and promote cycling.

Tonye Orabere