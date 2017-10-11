Stakeholder Wants Quantity Surveyors To Supervise Govt’s Projects

An expert, Mr Bamidele Mafimifiwon has called for the establishment of a federal directorate manned by Quantity Surveyors to supervise ongoing government’s capital projects.

Mafimifiwon who is the Chairman of Lagos Branch of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), made the suggestion while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, mismanagement of funds allocated to capital projects is due to absence of professional quantity surveyors to monitor, appraise and manage ongoing capital protects.

“In Nigeria, government has allocated funds for some particular capital projects for more than 10 times, yet such projects have not been executed.

“The allocated funds, most times, are mismanaged by some groups or persons who may end up executing the project half-way or may outrightly not execute it at all.

“But if quantity surveyors are involved in the costing of such projects, they will ensure that maximum value is derived from any expenditure made on a project.

“This is because construction cost valuation, expenditure management and rendering of cost advice are the major areas of job description of quantity surveyors ,’’ he said.

Mafimidiwon stressed the need for public sensitisation and awareness about the role and importance of quantity surveyors, saying that many people did not know their value.

According to him, if government and estate developers can engage quantity surveyors to evaluate the cost of projects, the high cost of most projects will be checked.