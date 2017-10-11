RSG To Assist Business Women On Skills Acquisition

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed the hope that the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) will help Rivers women and girls to acquire skills and get loans needed to become entrepreneurs and role models in their communities.

The deputy governor stated this during the inauguration of the Rivers State chapter of the NACCIMA Business Women Group in Port Harcourt.

Banigo said “This initiative will open up more opportunities for women to aspire, and when more women aspire, more women will become successful; more women will become stakeholders; and more women will become pacesetters.”

She said there would be appropriate training available for women with an opportunity to learn how to form cooperatives and access loans to set up businesses because, according to her, the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) was aimed at facilitating participation of women in commerce and governance.

According to her, “We can secure a brighter future for the next generation of women. I congratulate all NAWORG members here present. Because of you, there is hope for more women, and that means there is hope for our country, because the progress of women is the progress of the nation.”

The deputy governor disclosed that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government encouraged women to stand up and participate in governance as well as be registered at the grassroots level in the wards and LGAs.

“This way, women can hold positions and advocate for the rights of their fellow women. Most of the people who produce our food in the rural areas are women; majority of those who are involved in commerce in the grassroots level are women. Women are, indeed, great, and we need to help each other in the realization of our God-given potential and abilities”, Banigo noted.

Also speaking, the National President of NACCIMA and the global convener of NAWORG, Mrs. Iyalode Alaba Lawson said she would continue to use her position as the voice of Nigerian business to champion the course of women, especially women entrepreneurs, and thanked the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for being gender-sensitive.

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, who was represented by Hon. Justice Elsie Thompson of the state Judiciary, said it was important for women to have education and also be entrepreneurs.

According to her, “We have had enough cases