RSG Recommits To Youth Dev

The Rivers State Government says youth development and empowerment remain key to its programmes and policies in transforming the State.

Director of Administration, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Victor Charles gave the indication last Monday at the end of a three-day Nigeria Youth Summit, organised by National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Forum of State Chairmen in Port Harcourt.

Charles said the youth policy of the Chief Wike-led administration was to develop youths to be wealth creators in order to reduce social vices and crime in the society.

He said, “in the ministry of youth development, we train, nuture and develop the youths. A nation without plan for the youths has decided to fail.”

The director congratulated the Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo-led NYSCN Forum of State Chairmen for the achievements recorded so far, and for deciding to host their meeting in Port Harcourt.

Charles noted that the meeting was hosted in Rivers State because of the youth-friendly atmosphere in the State, as he urged the forum to sustain its quest for unity and development of young people across the country.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba lauded the NYCN for living up to its billing in coordinating and promoting the activities of youths in the country.

Chief Alabraba identified youths as key stakeholders in the polity, stressing that, “youths are important tools in fighting crime and other social vices”.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority (GPHDA) held that youths were key in driving government efforts in promoting peace and unity, and therefore counselled them on the need to build bridges of friendship and cooperation across the country.