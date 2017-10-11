Rivers Police Redeem N1m Pledge

The Rivers State Police Command has redeemed the N1million pledge it placed on information that will lead to the re-arrest of a suspected ritual killer, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike, a 200-level student of the University of Port Harcourt.

The police had announced the reward after Dike had escaped from custody on August 28, 2017, in the heat of investigations following the ritual murder of 8-year-old girl, Miss Victory Chikamso Mmesu at Eliozu area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed while handing over the N1million cash reward to Mr. Thomas Gwom, during a brief ceremony at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt over the weekend, cautioned the public to desist from jungle justice and other acts capable of undermining the law in the state.

The police commissioner however urged the public to be vigilant and report any strange movements or occurrences in the society, adding that policing should be everybody’s responsibility Ahmed said,

“When you see something, say something. “In keeping with our pledge, I, with profound sense of joy and thanks to Almighty God, present to Mr. Thomas Gwom the sum of N1million as promised. I thank all well-meaning individuals who contributed to the success in achieving this noble objective”.

The state police boss averred that he had solicited for the kind assistance from members of the public in the wake of the escape as a veritable means of partnering with the public in the search for the ritual killer, adding that the information was disseminated far and wide in print, electronic and social media.

According to him, the command also promised to reward any person with useful information that may lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing suspect, adding that the suspect was re-arrested in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau State.