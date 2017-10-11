Police Nab Three Clerics For Possession Of Human Parts

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded three self-acclaimed Islamic clerics who were arrested for possession of human parts, alleged rituals and murder.

The suspects are Adebayo Mudashiru (36), Raheed Abass (33) and Rasaq Adenekan (42).

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, who paraded the suspects at the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, headquarters in Abeokuta said they were arrested on October 5.

He added that the trio were caught with fresh and dried human parts,ý a human skull, reptiles and assorted charms.

The commissioner disclosed to newsmen that upon interrogation the suspects were discovered to be serial killers, with their operational office located at number 6 Baase compound, Totoro, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State police also paraded two suspects specialized in stealing Automated Machine, ATM, cards. They were arrested after their operation in Mowe town of the state.

The suspects identified as Michael Uko and Tope Adegoke, were arrested after robbing a victim, Aina Olufemi.

According to the commissioner, they successfully robbed their victim, inflicted cutlass injuries on him, tied him down and went away with his ATM card after forcing him to give them his pin number,”

He added the bandits later took the ATM card to the bank and withdrew N100,000 cash from the victim’s account.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, operatives swung into action and through diligent investigation, two members of the syndicate were arrested on the 5th of October, 2017,” Mr. Ilyasu said.