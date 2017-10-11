Petroleum Marketers Protest In Rivers …Demand 20% Stock In Depots

The Rivers State Indigenous Petroleum Products Marketers Association (RSPPMA) has staged a peaceful protest to the office of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) at Alesa, Eleme in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of RSPPMA, Obele Ngechu while speaking to newsmen during the protest last week, said the aim of the protest was to draw the attention of the management of PPMC to their demand to reserve 20 per cent of stock at all depots in the state for indigenes of the state.

Ngechu added that Rivers indigenes in the oil and gas industry have been continuously neglected inspite of the existence of several depots of petroleum products in the state.

According to him, “vision 20 per cent implies that all the tank farms or loading depots of petroleum products in Rivers State reserve 20% for sons and daughters of the state who are operating in the oil and gas industry… Within Rivers State, we have about 180 private tank farms, at Iwofe, Onne, Eleme among others. We came to PPMC today and saw that they were loading series of trucks and none was given to sons and daughters of the state.

Ngechu noted however that the meeting between the RSPPMA and the management of PPMC was a fruitful one and expressed the hope that PPMC would honour their side of the bargain.

He also disclosed that the association had earlier approached the Rivers State House of Assembly to enact laws that would support their demands while calling on stakeholders to join them in the initiative, adding that it would create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths.

He said, “we have approached the Rivers State House of Assembly to enact a law that will give strength to our vision 20 per cent to all Rivers indigenes in the oil and gas sector. We have scheduled to meet the RSHA, the National Assembly, the state Governor and the petroleum minister. We have a meeting with Ibe Kachukwu in the coming (this week). We are calling on all stakeholders including the traditional rulers to support our course as this is bound to provide employment for our youths.

Tonye Nria-Dappa