NSIA Warns Farmers Against Late Purchase Of Fertilizer

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has advised farmers to buy fertilizer early for the 2018 farming season to ease the problems of logistics in the production and distribution of the commodity.

The Managing Director of the NSIA Mr Uche Orji,made this call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, his agency, which manages the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, is collaborating with the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) to make fertiliser distribution less cumbersome henceforth.

“We are dealing with it in twofold; we want to start planning early and to start getting our products on time.

“We encourage farmers to start buying their fertiliser early because the challenge we have is that most people end up buying fertiliser in June and July.

“So there are bottleneck issues with production because the blending plants cannot double their capacity overnight.

“We went through a phase where people were not buying fertiliser and suddenly, everybody wanted to buy at the same time and to address this, farmers should buy early so that we can blend through the year, if possible,” Orji said. The NSIA chief said that efforts were being made to increase the number of blending plants to shorten the distance and the risk taken by drivers while transporting the product to a far distance. He said that 15 out of the 32 blending plants in the country had been revived under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) and that there would be more of this by March 2018.

Orji said: “Another way we are addressing the challenges is to increase the number of the blending plants participating in the programme.

“At the 2017 programme, the only blending plant to participate in the PFI in the North East is in Bauchi, so the work that is being done now with FEPSAN is to include some blending plants in Adamawa and some other parts of the North East.