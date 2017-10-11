Nigerians, NFF Extol Eagles’Emergence From Group Of Death

Every Nigerian at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo last Saturday demonstrated palpable feeling of pride after the Super Eagles pipped the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to secure the ticket to Russia 2018 World Cup.

The qualification, apart from the impeccable record of the Super Eagles in the qualifying group was further underlined by the fact that they emerged unscathed from the group of heavyweights, comprising Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria, christened group of death. For Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick and ex-International, Victor Ezeji, the players needed no extra motivation to win the match and qualify. According to them, they had their destiny in their own hands, and anything otherwise would have been disastrous.

Ezeji said that most of the players might not have had another opportunity to go to the World Cup if they had missed the opportunity.

An ecstatic NFF President Pinnick and NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi were in joyful mood as they joined the players in celebration.

“I am short of words. Let me just say that I am very, very happy,” Pinnick stated.

“This is the sixth time Nigeria is qualifying for the World Cup.

“But this one is very sweet because many referred to our section as a ‘Group of Death’,” he added.

“We have survived. We give glory to God.”

An equally joyous Sanusi said: “We are excited and as this Board has continued to promise, it is not just about qualification.

“We will ensure the best preparation for the team to set a new record of performance for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup when they go to Russia next year,” he added.

Group B winners Nigeria will take on Algeria away in their last match on November 6, 2017.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Captain, John Obi Mikel says he is grateful to God after helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia.

The experienced midfielder led Nigeria during their successful World Cup qualifying campaign which saw them reach the finals as Group B winners.

Mikel was instrumental in helping the Super Eagles beat Zambia 1-0 in a crucial Group B match in Uyo, Nigeria last Saturday and they became the first African side to qualify.

“This is really a dream come true,” Mikel told the official Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) website.

“The team and myself, we worked very hard for this, believing we could do it, and we are over the moon that our aspiration has been met.

“I want to commend everyone who has been involved in this: the players, the coaches, the backroom staff, the NFF,” the Tianjin TEDA midfielder continued.

“It was not easy but we knew from the beginning that we would have to fight hard for every point and we did.”