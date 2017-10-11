Niger Begins Construction Of N200m Hostels For Students

The Niger State Government has embarked on the construction of two blocks of hostels at Zungeru Polytechnic at the cost of N200 million.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Umar Ahmed, disclosed this in an interview with press in Minna, Saturday.

He said that the two blocks of hostels with 400 bedrooms would solve the accommodation problem in the institution.

He explained that each of the blocks would accommodate 200 males and females students of the institution when completed.

According to him, the contractors handling the projects will soon be mobilised to see that the project is completed within a few months.

He identified accommodation as one of the major problems of the institution.

The rector lauded the state government for building more hostels for the institution.

“We will carefully monitor the contractors to ensure due compliance with contract specifications,” he said.