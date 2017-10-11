Mrs Wike Recommends Skills Acquisition For Women, Youth

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has advocated the promotion of skills acquisition and vocational training amongst women and youth as a peace-building measure.

Speaking during the closing/graduation ceremony of the Nigeria Air Force Wives’ Association (NAFOWA) Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training in Port Harcourt, last Friday, Justice Nyesom-Wike said that people with relevant vocational skills will focus their attention on productivity, hence they will have no time for vices.

She said: “When people are equipped with skills, they are better able to support their families. They have more time to be productive and less time to foment trouble.

“This is very sure way of contributing to peace. Somebody who is occupied will not have time for vices,” Justice Nyesom-Wike said.

The wife of the Rivers State governor stated that those with relevant vocational skills were going to be relevant in future, as they will be the driving force of societal growth because of the services they provide.

“The graduands are going to be providing services to the public, and they will be earning money to sustain their families”, she said.

Justice Nyesom-Wike urged women to also aspire to acquire vocational skills in more technical areas to improve their level of empowerment.

She said: “It is important for people to have skills even if they are formally educated. Skills acquisition is in line with the trend worldwide.”

The Rivers State governor’s wife commended NAFOWA for its commitment to programmes relevant to the growth of people in the community, and described NAFOWA as service-oriented humane organisation in all ramifications.

In her address, National President of NAFOWA, Hajiya Hasfat Sadique Abubakar said that between May, 2016, and now, over 800 participants have benefited from the skills acquisition and vocational training programme.

She said that women and youth have been empowered in Makurdi, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Lagos and Port Harcourt.