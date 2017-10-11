Former Editor Tipped For Varsity’s Image Maker’s Job

Former Editor The Tide On Sunday of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation and Bayelsa State-born poet, broadcaster and journalist, Prince Nengi Josef Owei-Ilagha may have been tipped for the Office of Public Relations Officer, Maritime University, Okerekoko, Delta State.

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Maureen Ongoebi Etebu, dropped the hint in a chat with newsmen, recently.

The former Commissioner for Special Duties under the late D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha government, says she is proud of her choice.

According to her, “I am putting together my own team, the people that will work with me. I have worked with Nengi before, and I saw what he did for the image of the Alamieyeseigha government.

“We want a good image maker for this new university, and I have no doubt that he will do well as Head of the Public Relations Department, Nigeria Maritime University, Delta State”, she said.

On his part, Nengi Josef Owei-Ilagha, said he felt honoured to have been named for the office.

“Besides, I have always wanted to be in a university environment, and am glad that events are turning out to endorse my passion for knowledge in and outside the Ivory Tower.”

Pope Pen served as Speech Writer and Special Adviser on Research & Documentation under the successive governments of Alamieyeseigha and Goodluck Jonathan in the heydays of the struggle for resource control and self-determination.

“I was in the thick of the resource control crusade in times past, and I am still deep in it. I wrote the body of speeches that served to galvanize that dream. I am well acquainted with the cardinal concerns of the Niger Delta people, and our wholesome quest for economic equity in the Nigerian nation, in the face of our long-standing record as an oil-producing region.

“I am grateful that someone took note of my humble efforts, and has seen it fit to recognise me for that. I pledge that I will do my best to promote the image of the Nigerian Maritime University in the days to come if given a free hand to do so,” said the royal poet.