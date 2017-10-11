Expert Seeks FG’s Intervention On Wike, SARS Feud

The Federal Government has been called upon to look into the problem between the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Commander of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr. Akin Fakorede.

A security expert in the State, Mr Jackson Ojo made the call in a recent chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said that the call became imperative in order not to allow the situation to degenerate into a major crisis that will hamper the security of the state.

Ojo was of the view that good security network could only be achieved when the those responsible with the security merchinery of the state work in harmony.

The security expert who also is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Professional Security, pointed that such feud if not resolved may have a way of posing threat to the lives and property of the people.

He further state that the misunderstanding between the State Chief Executive and the SARS boss can be tripped in the bud at this developing stated adding that there was urgent need for the Federal Government to intervene in the crisis at the moment.

According to him, if the allegations and counter allegations between the two parties was not checked and resolved, it would cause a level of doubt in minds of the people on their ability to secure them.

The security expert while acknowledging the huge contribution the governor had made to security operatives in the state, he said, such was enough to curb crime and criminality in the state.

“The governor is as important in the prevention of crime in the state as the commander of SARS is, because while the governor funds security matters, the SARS Commander and his operatives were in daily security operations”, he said.

He emphasised the need for a holistic collaboration between the two parties, saying that it was only through such means that the people would have security confidence in the State.

It would be recalled that since the commencement of the security misunderstanding between the Governor and the SARS Chief, there have been mix-reactions to the need to transfer the police officer out side the state, as some people are in support, while others are not.