Expert Seeks FG’s Intervention On Wike, SARS Feud

The Federal Government has been  called upon  to look into the problem  between the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Commander of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr. Akin Fakorede.
A security expert in the State, Mr Jackson  Ojo  made the call in a recent chat with newsmen in Port  Harcourt.
He said that the call became imperative  in order not to allow the situation to degenerate  into a major  crisis  that will hamper  the security of the state.
Ojo was of the view that good security network could only be achieved when the those responsible with the  security merchinery of the state work in harmony.
The security expert who also is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Professional Security, pointed that such feud  if not resolved  may have a way of posing threat to the lives and property of the people.
He further state that the misunderstanding between the State Chief Executive and the SARS boss  can be tripped  in the bud at this developing stated adding that there was urgent need for  the Federal Government  to intervene  in the crisis at the moment.
According to him, if the allegations and counter allegations between the two parties was not checked and resolved, it would cause a level of  doubt in minds of the people on their ability to secure them.
The security expert while acknowledging the huge contribution the governor  had made to security operatives  in the state, he said, such was enough to curb crime and criminality in the state.
“The governor is as important in the prevention of crime in the state as the commander of SARS is, because  while  the governor funds security matters, the SARS  Commander and his operatives were in daily security operations”, he said.
He emphasised the need for  a holistic collaboration between  the two parties, saying that it was only through such means that the people would have security confidence  in the State.
It would be recalled that since the commencement  of the security misunderstanding  between the Governor  and the SARS  Chief,  there have been  mix-reactions to the need to transfer the police officer out side the state, as some people are in support, while others are not.

