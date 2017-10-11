Ex-Commissioner Tasks Govt On Mineral Resources

A former Commissioner for Information in Katsina State, Hajiya Mariya Abdullahi has advised the state government to collaborate with the Federal Government to exploit its mineral resources for the development of the state.

“Since the government has established a Ministry of Resources Development, then it is binding on it to join hands with the Federal Government to make proper use of the resources that are abundant in Katsina State,’’ she said .

Abdullahi told newsmen on Monday in Katsina that the state was rich in gold, diamond, uranium, coal, clay, kaolin, sand and other forms of mineral deposits scattered across.

“The state government should conduct a new survey on the mineral deposits to upgrade the survey conducted several years ago.

“If the state and Federal Government collaborated to tap the mineral deposits, the unemployed youth would have work to do due to the presence of companies.

“The two bodies will jointly establish mineral processing companies that will provide job opportunities in the state,” the former commissioner said.

Abdullahi, a commissioner during the first tenure of the late Umaru Yar’adua as a Governor, said the state had a bright future in terms of development.

“If the mineral deposits are properly tapped and harnessed, the state government will surely reduce over dependence on federal allocation.”

Abdullahi tasked people in position of authority to strategise and conceive programmes that would generate revenue to be used positively to transform the rural areas.