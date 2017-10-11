ECKist Lists Path To Heaven

Love, self-discipline, patience, compassion and total surrender to the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master, have been listed as virtues which aid the exploration of God while living.

A member of the ECKANKAR Clergy Mr. Anthony Nwaokolobia stated this at the 2017 Harji Dinner themed: “Explore the Secret Path To Heaven,” last weekend in Port Harcourt.

Nwaokolobia, the Guest Speaker, who spoke extensively on finding the true path to heaven, maintained that one can explore heaven through the spiritual exercises of Eck.

Taking the audience through a spiritual stroll on how to explore the secret path to heaven and transform one’s life, he said meeting the Mahanta, the living Eck master, who is the inner and outer master, will lead one to spiritual freedom.

In consonance with Eck teachings that everyman is imbued with universal consciousness of God, Nwaokolobia illuminated how man can gain the spiritual insights with which to explore the secret path to heaven and improve the quality of life every day.

While the chairman of the Harji Dinner Planning Committee, Mr Opekere Ibanichuka described it as both spiritual and social event, former university lecturer and the Nye-Nwe-Ali Igwuruta, Professor Samuel Wekhe said the dinner, which is held annually in honour of the Spiritual Leader of ECKANKAR, the Mahanta, the Living Eck Master, Sri Harold Klemp, provides an opportunity for guests to interact with ECkists and ask questions about the teachings of ECKANKAR over a meal.

Victor Tew