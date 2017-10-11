Bayelsa To Partner Rotary On Projects

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has expressed his readiness to partner with Rotary International in embarking on projects that will impact positively on the lives of Bayelsans.

Governor Dickson stated this when he received the governor of the Rotary Club district 9141, Mr. Ikponmwosa Ogiemudia, who paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a press statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, the Bayelsa State chief executive commended rotary club for embarking on projects that have direct impact on the people as well as uplifting the living standard of the people of the state.

The governor, who thanked Rotary International for its social investments, expressed his administration’s preparedness to collaborate with the club, which has demonstrated enough capacity and desire to complement the developmental agenda of the government.

He noted that the partnership has become imperative in view of the fact that, the projects being undertaken by Rotary International were in line with the vision of the restoration administration.

Earlier, the governor of rotary district 9141, Mr. Ikponmwosa Ogiemudia expressed satisfaction with the level of infrastructural development in the state.

He disclosed that the rotary club has given out computers to a number of Bayelsans as part of its legacy in the state, adding that sanitary facilities have also been constructed in schools, along with boreholes in some communities across the state.

Ogiemudia also used the occasion to inform Governor Dickson that, twenty-six water boreholes have been approved by rotary international to be executed in the state to meet some of the basic needs of the people.

The rotary district 9141 governor later decorated Governor Dickson with the crest and presented him the pennant of Rotary International, in appreciation of his administration’s efforts at eradicating polio, which has made Bayelsa to be rated as a five star state, coupled with its collaboration with Rotary International in the eradication of polio.