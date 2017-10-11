Auchi Poly Proscribes SUG, Goes Ahead With Session Exams

The authorities of Auchi Polytechnic have proscribed the Students Union Government (SUG) over threat to the scheduled school’s second semester examination last Monday.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Mustapher Oshiobugie, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with newsmen last Monday in Benin.

He said the proscription of the SUG arose from the threat by the out-gone executive members of the union to disrupt the examination in protest over management’s postponement of union elections till after the sessional examinations.

“It is true that management has banned all activities of the SUG till further notice effective from this Monday morning.

“The school’s management, acting on security reports, postponed the SUG election until the conclusion of the scheduled sessional examination which commenced this morning.

“The report was such that if management allowed the election to hold, there was likely going to be security breach of great magnitude.

“ It is correct and a fact that the process of the SUG elections had commenced with the conclusion of the ethnic groupings known as `Kparakpo’ , departmental and school’s election.

“But following the violent incident of last year, management took the security report very seriously and decided to postpone the election till after examination to allow things to calm down.

“But members of the out-gone exco of the SUG, who insisted on going ahead with the election, went violent in protest.

“The situation has been brought under control. Examination is in progress as I speak with you as they only disrupted the first paper,” he said.

Oshiobugie assured students and staff of their safety and urged them to go about their normal businesses on campus.