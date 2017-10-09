Wike Harps On Inter-Regional Cooperation For Dev

Inter-regional cooperation campaign which the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is currently pursuing with great passion dominated activities in Government House last week.

Wike who visited Governors of three states only last week made Bayelsa his first port of call.

He met the Bayelsa State Governor, Sariake Dickson, in Creek Heaven on Thursday in a closed-door meeting after which he disclosed to media men that the two states had agreed to work together.

“We will work together, we will partner economically, politically and otherwise, to develop our two states”, he said, adding that the spirit of regional cooperation would be strengthened as new areas of cooperation would be explored between the two states.

Governor Wike who expressed delight at the success of the interaction said the initaitve would be taken to the south-south Governors forum in search of fresh modalities that would enhance rapid growth of states in the region.

His Bayelsa State counterpart, Sariake Dickson who was equally delighted at the new friendship between Rivers and Bayelsa said the process of consultation was intended to move forward and commended Governor Wike for the idea and his developmental strides in Rivers State.

On Friday, Governor Wike took the campaign to Abia State Government House, where he also had a closed-door meeting with Governor Okezu Ikpeazu after which he commissioned some construction equipment procured by the Abia State Government.

He told newsmen that Abia and Rivers State would work together to reconstruct the Oyigbo-Aba section of the federal highway.

On Saturday, the campaign took Governor Wike to Enugu State where he also had a close-door meeting with his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi together with key stakeholders.

Wike told newsmen after the meeting that he was in the state for cross fertilisation of ideas for the development of the two states.

He explained that regional cooperation was a strategy that would deepen the nation’s democracy and propel development.

The governor on Thursday hosted Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and short service course officers commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Wike charged them to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they were posted to, stressing the need for them to conduct themselves in ways that will not embarrass their families, local government areas or the state.

Earlier, spokesman of the group Second Lientenant Bright Chibuzor Nweke, assured the Governor that they will not disappoint the state as they would work in line with the law.

The governor also took a swipe at the APC-led Federal Government over the $26 billion scam in the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), describing it as the worst pit of corruption since the nation’s independence.

Wike noted that the anti-corruption fight is simply aimed at brow-beating the opposition and wondered why those involved were still in the office when investigation ought to have started.

