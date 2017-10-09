VC Urges Monarchs To Pray For Wike

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu/Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia has called on traditional rulers in the state to fervently pray for the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for God’s directions and guidance on his efforts to put the state on a new pedestal of peace and development.

Didia made the call when he received in audience the leadership of the Concerned Chiefs and Elders Forum from Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state which paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

The Vice Chancellor, who is a Professor of Human Anatomy told the delegation that the governor’s enormous contributions to the institution were instrumental to the various successes and achievements recorded by his administration.

He averred that he would ever remain grateful to the state Chief Executive for the opportunity given him to serve as the Vice Chancellor of the state-owned university and urged the group to continue in its good works by sensitising the rural populace on the various development projects undertaken by Governor Wike in the local government area.

The Vice Chancellor while thanking the group for the visit described the state governor as a detribalised leader who accommodates and empowers people irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the delegation, Chief Sam Anechi Okolokpa expressed gratitude to the state governor for appointing their illustrious son to the exalted position and lauded the vice chancellor for his achievements in the institution.

Akujobi Amadi & Iniobong Umoh