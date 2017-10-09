UNICAL To Assist Varisty Establish Academic Units

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has promised to assist the management of the first private University in Cross River State, Arthur Jarvis University in the establishment of various academic units.

Prof. Akpagu who made the promise in his office during a courtesy call on him by the Vice-Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Prof. Julian Osuji said plans are in top gear to assist the private university in the setting up of faculties and departments.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed joy that at long last, Cross River State has joined the league of states with private universities, adding that it would contribute in no small measure in the development of human resources and help in expanding the frontiers of teaching and learning.

Prof. Akpagu said UNICAL had been mandated by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to mentor and midwife academic activities in Arthur Jarvis University, stressing that it would not renege on that mandate but strive hard to place the institution on a higher pedestal in order to achieve academic excellence.

In his words: “I am happy that finally we now have a private university and I pray God to give you the resources to grow fast. Our doors are open to you formally and informally and I know we would have a great relationship.”

Continuing, he stressed: “We congratulate you for establishing the university which we believe will have great impact in our state and country. We got a letter from the National Universities Commission (NUC) intimating us of our role to midwife your institution and we will do so by synergising with you to establish departments and faculties.”

Earlier in his remarks, Vice- Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Prof. Julian Osuji described UNICAL as a ‘senior university’, stating that the resourcefulness of UNICAL had given them the impetus to grow higher.

This came as he lauded Prof. Akpagu for taking up the onerous task of assisting the institution in the attainment of academic excellence.

Prof. Osuji said: “We have been looking for opportunity to have audience with UNICAL. We got our license which is to be midwife by UNICAL. UNICAL is one of the pillars that have been sustaining Arthur Jarvis University that is why I call it a senior university. Its resourcefulness has also given us the impetus to grow higher.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar