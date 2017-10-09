THE STATES

Borno

An NGO, Smile Mission Healthcare, has conducted a hand-washing exercise at the Muna Garage Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, in Borno State, to control the spread of cholera in the state.

Project Coordinator of the NGO, Dr Sale Abba told newsmen last Wednesday in Maiduguri that over 10, 000 displaced children in the camp benefited from the exercise.

According to him, the programme also involved a waste clearance exercise in the camp, as part of environmental sanitation and preventive measures to control the disease.

“Cholera is an orally transmitted disease through the consumption of contaminated water or food resulting from poor hygiene and sanitation.

FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is determined to put a stop to illegal mining in the country in spite of the myriad of challenges.

The Commander General of the Corps, Abdullahi Gana, said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja last Thursday.

Gana said the activities of illegal miners was jeopardising the country’s economic growth in view of the fact that the perpetrators of the act were making billions of naira at the expense of the country.

“It is on record that about five weeks ago we arrested 14 big time illegal miners in Plateau State”, Gand said.

Kaduna

A Non- Governmental Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) is training 60 stakeholders to monitor utilisation of funds released for UBEC projects in 70 primary schools in Kaduna State.

The NGO’s Senior Programme Manager, Mr Chambers Umezulike told newsmen last Wednesday in Kaduna that the goal was to build the capacity of non government stakeholders at the grassroots to effectively monitor the spending.

He said that the training began last Tuesday with 30 representatives from School-Based Management Committees, Community Based Organisations, Parent Teachers Association and Nigerian Union of Teachers.

According to him, the project, supported by MacArthur Foundation, would track the implementation of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) projects in Jema’a, Kajuru, Kudan and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas.

Kwara

A septuagenarian farmer, James Olatoye, a prophet and two others, who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl were last Wednesday remanded in Omu-Aran Medium Prison, Kwara State by an Omu-Aran Area Court.

Olatoye of Moba Compound in Aiyedun and his accomplice, Adeyeye Suleiman, 35, Toyin Adesina, 35, who claimed to be a prophet and Ojo Olayemi,20, are facing trial over gross indecency.

They were alleged to have subjected their victim to an act of indecency by raping her at different times between 2016 and 2017 at Aiyedun. Olatoye and Suleiman pleaded guilty to the charge, while Adesina (prophet) and Olayemi pleaded not guilty.

Lagos

President/Founder of an NGO, Guardians of The Nation International (GOTNI), Dr Linus Okorie says the problem confronting the African continent is integrity and leadership.

Okorie, who spoke at the unveiling of GoldClub 3.0 and BMCoin organised by BeepMagnet International Group last Wednesday in Lagos State said that lack of knowledge had prevented the continent from investing in the future.

The GOTNI’s founder, who was the Special Guest Speaker at the occasion urged Nigerians to increase their investments in the future and growth.

He said, “We are in a knowledge-based economy until you know, you can’t invest. Knowledge drives progress. Africa is the most hit continent that lacks leadership”.

Nasarawa

A three- term Senator, Abubakar Sodangi last Wednesday backed the decision of the Nasarawa State Government to sell some of its assets.

Reports indicate that criticisms had trailed the approval by the state Assembly, on September 25, allowing Governor Tanko Almakura to dispose some of the government assets in Lagos, Jos and Kaduna.

Sodangi, who represented Nasarawa West in the Senate from 1999 to 2011, told newsmen that the decision to sell off the properties was in the best interest of the state.

He however said that the proceeds should be invested in areas that would have positive impact on the lives of the people.

Niger

Azza community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State has appealed to the state government to extend the dividends of democracy to it.

The Chairman of Azza Development Association, Malam Abdulmalik Muye made the call last Wednesday in Azza in an interview with newsmen.

“The infrastructure deficit in our area is massive. The road in our community is an apology, especially during the raining season when villages in the area are difficult to access.

“Also the Sabon Ureyi bridge linking Lapai and Gulu has been swept away by flood.

“And because of that, the journey from Lapai to Gulu is now 7 hours as against 2 hours before.

“So we want to appeal to government to reconstruct the bridge so as to open up that axis and improve the economic fortunes of our people,” he said

Ogun

Commander, Sango-Ota Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Sango-Ota, Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo last Tuesday said one person died and three others sustained injuries in an early morning accident in Ogun State.

He told newsmen in Ota that the accident happened at about 4.55 a.m. at Toll-Gate, Sango-Ota.

Oguntoyinbo said that the auto crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 723 XE, heading toward Toll-Gate from Iyana-Iyesi, Sango-Ota lost control due to brake failure and in the process hit the road divider.

”The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Sango-Ota, while the injured are receiving intensive treatment at the same hospital, “ he said.

The unit commander advised drivers to always maintain speed limit and be cautious of their conduct on wheel to avert road accidents.

Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded a 20-year-old suspected member of the Boko Haram sect.

Reports indicate that the command had confirmed the arrest of a 42-year-old in Isua-Akoko, Akoko South-East Local Government Area on September 24.

Parading the suspect, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, the state Commissioner of Police, said the suspect, who was arrested in the same area on Sunday, would be handed over to the army for necessary action.

He lauded the commitment and hard work of the personnel in his command, saying these led to the arrest of the suspect.

Osun

The Osun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) last Wednesday announced that 16.8 hectares of Indian hemp (Cannabis Sativa) farm located in Ikoyi community in the state had been destroyed.

The Commandant, Mr Samuel Egbeola made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on the achievements of the agency in the state.

He said that the farm was destroyed on September 26.

The commandant said that the farm was discovered and destroyed by the NDLEA, following a tip-off by an intelligence source.

Oyo

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called on the Federal Government to boost local manufacturing of drugs to enhance healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The Chairman, Oyo State Branch of PSA, Mr Abiodun Ajibade, made the appeal recently in Ibadan at a news conference. Abiodun said the press conference was to herald activities lined up to mark the 2017 Pharmacy Week.

According to him, pharmacists occupy a very crucial and important part of the healthcare system, adding that without drugs healthcare is without content.

Taraba

The Taraba State House of Assembly has constituted a three-man committee to coordinate and harmonise its members’ positions on the upcoming amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.

Its Speaker, Mr Abel Diah, who announced this during plenary last Wednesday, said that the committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mohammadu Gwampo, has Mr Hosea Ibi and Alhaji Bashir Mohammed as members.

He said that the committee was expected to aggregate members’ views ahead of the vote on the provisions of the constitution being altered.

Diah said that the proposed amendment was very crucial to the deepening of the nation’s democracy, and urged the committee to be thorough and strive to capture the true positions of Taraba State people on the issues.

He urged his colleagues to help the committee by consulting with their respective constituencies on the items slated for amendment.