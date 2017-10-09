SEC Celebrates 2017 World Investor Week

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it has joined the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and other capital market regulators across the globe to celebrate the 2017 IOSCO World Investor Week.

The Head, Corporate Communications of SEC, Mr Naif Abdussalam, in a statement in Abuja, said the celebration was the first of its kind.

The World Investor Week (WIW) was a week-long global campaign for IOSCO to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.

It is meant to highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in the two critical areas of education and protection of investors.

According to Abdussalam, IOSCO securities regulators across the globe provide a variety of activities at the event.

He named some of the activities during the IOSCO world investor week to include launching investor-focused communications and services, promoting contests to increase awareness of investor education initiatives, organising workshops and conferences.

He noted that the SEC Nigeria had lined up a series of investor-based activities targeted at investors, market women, artisans, students and the general public at the event.

“Specifically, it set aside time for an outreach to a tertiary institution and a local government headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory during the event.

“The lined up activities culminated in an interface between regulators, market intermediaries and shareholder groups at a session tagged ‘Investor Clinic’.

He said that the Clinic, which was interactive, rich and engaging, was intended to enlighten shareholders on recent developments in the market and discuss general everyday retail investor issues.

He further said the WIW offered a unique opportunity for IOSCO members to work in collaboration with all investor education and protect stakeholders at both the local and international levels.