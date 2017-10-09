RSU Alumni Move To Transform Alma Mater

The Rivers State University (RSU) Alumni Association 1998 and 1999 set says it has concluded plans to embark on projects that will give the institution a face lift.

The set chairman of the Alumni Association, Engr, Fedrick Odum gave this indication when he led other members of the group to pay a courtesy visit on the Vice Chancellor of the university in his office in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

Engr Odum stated that the essence of the give back projects to the university was to demonstrate their appreciation to the institution that had impacted much to their lives and made them what they are.

He stated that the 2017 projects will be anchored on image building, through remodeling and beautifying of the main entrance of the university and added that it was the duty of the alumni body in conjunction with the staff and students to project the good image of the institution to the society.

According to him, the 2017 projects will be concluded and commissioned in next month during the end of year activities of the association adding that the programme will feature seminars for students, health walk to keep fit an reunion and dinner for her members.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Didia thanked the association for given back to the alma mater, adding that alumni world over are key stakeholders in the development of their institutions.

Prof. Didia opined that the projects when completed will complement the efforts of the management in improving the image of the institution and assured the group of their support toward the completion of the projects.