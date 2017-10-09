RSNC GM Tasks NUJ On All-Inclusive Programme

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Mr Vincent Ake has charged the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council to initiate an all-inclusive programme that would bring all together whether retired or serving practitioners.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the NUJ, last Wednesday, in his office at the corporation’s headquarters, Port Harcourt, Ake stated that if the executive initiates an all-inclusive programme such that would be beneficial to all, every member of the union would feel a sense of belonging, adding that it was the only way members would participate actively in the union’s activities.

The Tide boss stressed that the newspaper has been one of the oldest in the South-South and South-East which has maintained some high level of sanity in terms of technical production and quality of editorial content.

He commended the journalists in the corporation and all workers who have contributed in keeping the newspaper in the newsstand over the years.

Ake urged journalists in the state to do all they could to maintain the values and principles of the noble profession, and expressed worries over the influx of quacks in the system, charging the union’s executive to do the needful by weeding out unwanted elements in the profession.

The general manager expressed optimism that soonest, the corporation’s Goss Community Rotary Machine would be put to optimal use, adding that the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Emma Okah has promised government’s readiness to address the situation.

He urged all to pray for the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for good health and enough resources from the Federal Government to enable him continue with his good works.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Rivers State Council, Ayo Tamuno Omoni had stated that the purpose for the courtesy visit was to congratulate the General Manager, Mr Vincent Ake on his appointment.

Omoni called on the Rivers State Government to use the spirit of continuity to put The Tide’s new Rotary Machine to work, reminding the government that it was only when those needed components are put in place that the machine could be put to optimal use.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Ima-Obong Udofia