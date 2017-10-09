Nigeria Secures World Cup Ticket, Fans React

Nigeria Super Eagles last Saturday booked her ticket to feature in the world biggest football tournament in Russia next year, as they beat hard fighting and technically brilliant Zambians with a lone goal.

The encounter was one of the Group B World Cup qualifier games in the African continent played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

It was a barren draw in the first stanza of the game, but the visitors won ball possession in the half, in spite of the fact that the Eagles threw away pockets of goal scoring opportunities.

Substitute Alex Iwobi at the 74th minute gave Nigeria the desired World Cup slot through a brilliant display between Victor Moses and Shehu Abdullahi, before the ball saw the back of the net.

Reacting shortly after the match, a soccer entrepreneur, Elli Kechukwu said for the team to perform impressively at World Cup Eagles coach Gernot Rohr should select players that are really committed and determined.

According to him, Nigeria has not actually placed herself in terms of football in the world, adding that football administrators should organise structural programmes for football.

“I am very happy that we won and qualified for the World Cup for the sixth time. Honestly, initially I was not sure of our victory, but thank God that we finally won.

“The coach should look for committed players, like those that are prepared to sacrifice everything for the country,” Kechukwu said.

Sports presenter and analyst, Lashely Oladigbolu also expressed joy over the victory against Zambians, saying the Eagles’ unbeaten record in the World Cup qualification series is commendable.

“I must say that the Zambians performed impressively. They are hard fighting. Beating Algerians home and away is an indication that they are not a push over side. However, Nigeria had all it takes to grab the ticket from the group,” Oladigbolu said.

Tonye Orabere