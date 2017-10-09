Lawmaker Lauds Wike On CTC Appointment

The lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has applauded Governor Nyesom Wike for appointing a person from Bille Kingdom as the Caretaker Committee Chairperson for Degema Local Government Area. Last Thursday, history was made as Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele, from Bille Kingdom, was screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly as the CTC Chairperson for Degema.

She also became the first female from the LGA to be considered for such exalted position.

Speaking to a large crowd of Delgans, who thronged his office after the screening, Farah Dagogo recalled that during campaigns for the 2015 general election and later reruns, he ( Farah Dagogo) assured the people of Bille that he would liaise with the governor ( if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emerged victorious ) to ensure the jinx of Bille not occupying the substantive or Caretaker position of Chairman in the LGA is broken.

He commended the governor for ‘ doing what is right and just in the LGA in terms of spread of political positions ‘. The Lawmaker who is also the House Committee Chairman on Education, said the recognition of Bille is testament that other communities yet to get their due political patronage will be considered in the scheme of things.

He pointed out that gone were the days when the ‘ so called bigger communities lord it over others ‘, adding that ‘ every community in Degema is a major stakeholder and equal partner that deserves a corresponding spoils of offices ‘.

“ I personally want to applaud the Governor of Rivers State, Chief ( Barr) Nyesom Wike, for this uncommon political will to appoint Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele from Bille as the CTC Chairperson of our dear LGA. We all know the role Bille plays in the Revenue accruable to the Federal Government. The Bille Kingdom is a major oil producing area from Rivers State”.