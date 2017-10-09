Group Applauds Wike’s Dev Strides

ANon-Governmental Organisation, Africa Global Development for Positive Change Initative (AGLODEPOCIN) has expressed excitement over the high level of achievements recorded by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in Rivers State.

President of the group, Prince Dan Mbachi stated this yesterday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

Mbachi disclosed that his organisation after a nation- wide fact finding tour on the impact of government in various states of the federation rated Governor Wike very high in performance.

“Our mission concentrated on infrastructural development and peace and I am glad to let you know that Governor Wike’s achievement within the two years of his administration is a pride to Nigeria,” he said.

According to the AGLODEPOCIN President, the impact of the present administration is being felt in all parts of the state, stressing that local communities that were allienated from government have things to celebrate. Mbachi said, Rivers people were lucky to have somebody like Wike as their governor in view of his clear focus and vision, adding that the likes of Wike should be given opportunity for a second term in office because it was obvious that he has so much to offer to his people in terms of development.

He advised Rivers people not to allow themselves be deceived by negative propaganda but to rather give more support to the governor.

“We have been to all the geo-political zones in Nigeria to assess performance and I can tell you that Lagos State and Rivers State are pride to Nigeria,” he said.

He enjoined politicians in the state irrespective of their political parties to support initiatives that can engender development and to grow above party or tribal sentiments.

Chris Oluoh