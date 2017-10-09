Community Moves To Fight Insecurity, Cultism

The people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have condemned in its entirety the insecurity in the land due to cultism and other related criminal activities in the various communities in the area.

In a communiqué signed on behalf of the people of Omerelu by the convener of a recent peace and security meeting, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ikwerre Anglican Communion, Right Rt. Rev. Blessing Enyindah the people all cultist groups from entering Omerelu.

According to the communiqué, it has come to the knowledge of the people of Omerelu that cultists have placed all the communities in an insecurity situation, a result of which our sons have been murdered, women raped, molested and the community deserted”.

The communiqué further stated that the people of community are requesting all the cultists to repent and come out for assistance, stating that the people of the community cannot believe that lack of job or unemployment is enough reason for someone to take up arms and begin to kill his brothers, sisters and strangers as it is now happening in Omerelu.

The communiqué warned that henceforth, any Omerelu man or woman involved in cultism, harbours cultists, sponsors cultists or any kind of criminality will be dealt with according to the law. In the communiqué, the people further warned other cult groups to keep away from Omerelu as the people will never guarantee their safety.

In the history of Omerelu, the communiqué stated that the area has been in the news since the year 2015 on the negative side-killing, kidnapping and armed robbery resulting to people deserting the town and those leaving outside cannot come home anymore for fear of the unknown.

The communiqué noted that the law enforcement agencies will be deployed to secure the community and deal decisively with any person involved in any of these atrocities of killing, maiming, or kidnapping in Omerelu.