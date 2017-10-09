Be Combat Ready, NAF Tells Personnel, Soldiers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has urged its personnel and soldiers to be combat ready and get fit for deployment to quell insurgency and emerging security threats in the country.

The Commander, NAF Enugu, Air Commodore Paul Masiyer, gave the advice after a quarterly route march of NAF’s officers and soldiers in Enugu recently.

Our correspondent reports that NAF personnel were joined by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the exercise.

Masiyer said that the essence of the physical exercise was to keep troops in shape and combat ready at all times.

“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said it is mandatory that each personnel of NAF must participate in this exercise today.

“The essence is to keep NAF officers and men combat and operational ready for deployment at any moment against insurgency and other emerging security threats and challenges in the country,’’ he said.

According to him, the invitation for para-military and NYSC members to participate in the exercise is aimed at promoting cordial military-civilian relationship, in the state and beyond.

“We want to promote comradeship and spirit of oneness with the public and sister security agencies to create understanding and seamless interface for quick result whenever we carry out joint or unilateral internal security duties,’’ he said.

Our correspondent reports that the officers and soldiers marched in five units along the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Abakaliki Roads notwithstanding the cold weather as they engaged in stretch and push-up exercises.

The exercise, which started with medical check-up of officers and soldiers lasted for four hours.