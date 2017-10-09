Banigo Lauds BSN’s Commitment To God’s Work

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) for its determined efforts to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to all nooks and crannies of the state.

Banigo made this commendation during a meeting with representatives of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Rivers and Bayelsa areas at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor said for successfully translating the Bible into Kalabari and Okrika languages, the Bible Society of Nigeria, which is an interdenominational organization was not only spreading the good news but also preserving the culture of the people.

Banigo, who reiterated Governor Nyesom Wike’s earlier declaration that Rivers State was a 100 percent Christian state, promised to give the Bible Society of Nigeria the needed support in the quest to bring the gospel to the grassroots.

Earlier, Comrade Omoni Ayo Tamuno, who led the delegation had told the deputy governor that the group has successfully translated the complete version of the Holy Bible into the Kalabari and Okrika languages, and were now soliciting the support of Christians to facilitate the printing.

He commended the state government for its developmental strides within a short period in office.

The Bible Society of Nigeria also used the occasion to present a Special Life Member’s Certificate Award to the deputy governor.