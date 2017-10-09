…As Coach Switches Focus To Russia

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has immediately switched his focus to preparing his troops for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, after the Super Eagles sealed their place at the global tournament.

The West Africans booked their ticket to Russia with a 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo on Saturday evening. Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi emerging off the bench to net what proved to be the winner.

As a result, Nigeria will head to Algeria next month knowing that they are already among the teams on their way to 2018 showpiece.

Boasting four wins from five matches in a group that boasts the current African champions (Cameroon), a star-studded Fennec Foxes outfit and an improving Zambian team, Rohr admitted that he is left surprised by their success.

“The work is not finished. Now we need to build a solid team for the World Cup, said Rohr.

“We won four of the five matches played. With the quality of teams in the group, I didn’t think it would be possible,” the German concluded.