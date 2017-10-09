APC Crisis Deepens Over Poroma’s Appointment

The appointment of former Commissioner for Social Walfare in Rivers State, Hon Joe Poroma as the leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC)in Tai Local Government Area of the State has further deepened the division in the party.

A member of House of Representatives, Hon Barry Mpigi has vowed that such handpicked appointment cannot hold in the local government area.

Mpigi who represents Eleme,Oyigbo and Tai Federal Constituency in the National Assembly made the vow in a post on Senator Magnus Abe’s facebook page yesterday.

He described the appointment of Poroma as the leader of ‘Amaechi Peoples Congress’ not the political party known and called All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker reminded Hon Poroma that the leadership of APC in Tai Local Government is by far different from being the leader of Chibuike Amaechi group in the local government.

According to him,’’ the political party known and called the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not the same thing as ‘Amaechi Peoples Congress (APC), and can never be’’.

“Aside being the governor of Rivers State as at when we all joined the party in 2014, he is a member just like all of us and is not empowered by any section of the APC constitution to so do. Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi can only appoint a leader for his ‘APC’ in Tai but certainly not for the political party called APC’’, he said.

Ike Oluoh