Anambra: APGA Dares Other Parties

Political parties aiming to defeat Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State in the forthcoming election have been told to perish the thought.

This was said by the Director-General of Willie Obiano Campaign Organisation and former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh.

He said in an interview that no candidate had received the kind of endorsements garnered by the incumbent, saying the support reflected Obiano’s popularity.

“With these endorsements coming from the right, left and centre, the re-election of Governor Obiano is assured. This has shown that people of the state from all walks of life are behind him and our party, APGA,” he said.

“Other parties dreaming of snatching Anambra from APGA should better not waste their time because it is no go area. Anambra is for APGA and not for other parties.”

Already more than 145 market unions and 200 groups have so far endorsed Governor Obiano for a second term in office on account of his sterling performances in office.

“Among these groups are traders, artisans, the disabled, less privileged, Okada and Keke riders, professional bodies and youth groups among others”, Umeh boasted.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the umbrella body of all tricycle operators in the state, KKAWAAPU, Mr Anthony Ogalaonye has explained his reason for endorsing Obiano.

“We decided to support Chief Obiano for second term based on his achievements which have positively impacted on every part of the state. What Governor Obiano has done in the area of security has endeared him to the people of the state, who for many years experienced security challenges,” he said.