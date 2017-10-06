Wizkid ‘Shuts Down’ Royal Albert Hall, London

Nigerian-born super star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid made history last Sunday as he became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the Iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. The show was broadcast live on his official face book page.

During his one hour set, Wizkid shut down the arena starting first with songs from when he was with EME and then progressed to his hit songs that made him Africa’s number one artiste.

From review of the concert which also featured another star artiste, Wande Coal, the Nigerian International act appeared to have satisfied the fans with his A-Performance that has brought him world fame. The 27-year-old Nigerian singer has made history as the first African artiste to headline a sold out show at the Albert Hall, a significant step in the internalisation of Afro beats as well genre’s main ambassador.

Right now, Wizkid is squarely at the nexus of Afro Pop, reggae, Bashment, dance hall and latin music packaged together with his sweet, reely voice and steely self belief. The whole thing feels like a guide post to where pop is heading.

His feature in Drake’s ‘One Dance’ opened the door for his success outside Africa and made him a Sonny Records priority but it is likely he would have still got there even without the patronage.