We Met Dilapidated Infrastructure, Banigo Tells NACCIMA

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration on inception met a completely broken down infrastructure in the state.

Banigo stated this during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to the deputy governor, “When Wike came on board, all the roads leading to Borokiri where the bulk of the fishes come from, and Etche which is the food basket of the state were completely broken down, and women were the worst hit, because they are the ones who do the farming, fishing and petty trading in our rural communities and the cities.”

She said as a result of the NEW Rivers Vision of total rehabilitation of roads, powered by the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, the infrastructural landscape of the state was transformed by early 2016 despite the paucity of funds.

“This led to an increase in commerce; with better roads, the women were able to move their wares to the market with ease, which ultimately translated to an increase in the flow of cash into their hands and improved level of livelihood”, Banigo said.

She commended the National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture, Mrs Iyalode Alaba Lawson for being the first female President of NACCIMA.

Earlier, the National President of NACCIMA, Mrs. Iyalode Alaba Lawson had informed the deputy governor that they were in the state to inaugurate the state chapter of NACCIMA Business Women Group.

She said the NACCIMA Women Business Group, which was formed in 2005, has grown and expanded beyond the shores of Nigeria.

According to her, “It is not just an elitist group but a group that cuts across the grassroots to empower women, through cooperatives, trainings and advocacies.

She thanked the deputy governor for her passion and commitment towards women.