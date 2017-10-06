UNICAL VC Bags Most Oustanding Education Leadership Award

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Zana Akpagu has been awarded ‘’ the “Most Outstanding Education Leadership Award’’ by a London-based media outfit, the Nigerian News Portal.

This is however coming barely two months after he was awarded ‘the Best Performing Vice Chancellor’ from the Nigerian Print Journalism Magazine.

Speaking while presenting the award to the Vice-Chancellor in his office, Publisher of the Nigerian News Portal, Chief Philip Agbese said the award was in recognition of his remarkable contributions to educational development in the country.

Chief Agbese who was accompanied by board members of the media organization said the success story of UNICAL under Akpagu’s leadership has attracted global attention to the country, adding its image at the international level is loud and clear to the world that Nigeria with the right leadership is indeed the giant of Africa.

He said Akpagu bagged the award after weeks of online and social media voting by Nigerians.

The publisher said the vice-chancellor has performed beyond expectations, especially in the prudent management of financial resources through accountability and transparency, infrastructural development which attracted TETFUND to name him as a member of the TETFUND Project Monitoring Committee.

Under Akpagu’s watch, he said UNICAL has made history as the first tertiary institution in the country to fight against academic indiscipline such as plagiarism, intellectual property theft, examination malpractice, among others.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar