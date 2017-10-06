SUG Solicits RSG’s Assistance On Students’ Hostel Accommodation

Outgoing President of Port Harcourt Polytechnic Students Union Government (SUG), Comrade Celestine Pepple has called on the state government to assist the school in providing hostel accommodation for students.

Comrade Pepple in a chat with The Tide said the institution was witnessing boom in students population with no hostel accommodation for them.

He decried the high cost of rent around the host community, Rumuola, explaining the most students cannot afford such hence the need for the school to provide hostel accommodation for the students.

The SUG president stated that so far, the relationship between the union and school authorities has been cordial such that the welfare of students is being put into consideration before major decisions are taken.

“The management has a listening ear. We have not had case of any altercation in the area of school fees or levies charged students”, Pepple said.

Due to the cordial relationship between management and students, he observed that there had been protest by the SUG against any policy, and urged the governing council to maintain the tempo.

On his achievements as SUG President, Comrade Pepple said so far, he and his executive had embarked on several projects, which include beautification and construction of love gardens within the school premises to improve aesthetics and relaxation for students.

In addition, he stated that the SUG renovated dilapidated restrooms, about 16 of them for both male and female students, as a way of checking indiscriminate defecation.