Stakeholders Drum Support For Umahi Ahead Of 2019

Stakeholders in Ebonyi State have pledged their support for Governor David Umahi, ahead of 2019 for the governor to continue his transformation agenda in the state.

The stakeholders, comprising women made this known last Wednesday at the inauguration of “Rachael Umahi’s Women for Akubaraoha 2019’’ in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government, Mr Ogbonnia Enyim commended the governor’s wife, Rachael for her transformation programmes in uplifting women and children in the state.

He said that through the first lady’s pet project, “Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation’’, there had been abolition of harmful cultural practices against widows.

According to the chairman, women have been empowered and poverty reduced through her skills acquisition programme, among others.

Enyim said that more women from the local government were occupying strategic positions in government.

“You can count on 100 per cent support from the entire people of Afikpo North come 2019, ‘’ he said.

A member representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency, Rep. Idu Igariwey, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area was one strong family that would vote enmasse in the 2019 general elections.

The lawmaker commended the first lady for carrying everyone along in the state.

He said that the quality of leadership displayed by the present administration would attract its return.

“PDP is one family in Afikpo and our votes are going to be larger, come 2019, ‘’ Igariwey said.

The Director-General, Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Mr Timothy Nwachi said that the number of youths, women and men at the occasion showed the level of support for the governor come 2019.

“Afikpo North is one and will support the present administration, ‘’ Nwachi said.

The governor’s wife advised women to encourage and promote one another rather than creating hatred.

The governor’s wife urged women to carry out door-to-door campaign for the governor to attract more women into politics; more positions in government and empowerment.

Our source reports that top government officials and officials of local governments attended the occasion.

Our correspondnet reports that the event also featured inauguration of some facilities for the down-trodden and indigent persons in the area.