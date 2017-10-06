Senate Probes IGP Over Alleged Fraud, Nepotism …As Idris’ In-Laws Threaten Misau

The Senate, yesterday, set up an eight-member ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations of corruption, nepotism and misuse of office levelled against the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris by Senator Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central).

The committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North) has as members Senators Joshua Lidani (PDP, Gombe South); Binta Masi Garba (APC, Adamawa North); Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC, Kaduna North); and Nelson Effiong (APC, Akwa Ibom South).

Others are Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central); Duro Faseyi (PDP, Ekiti); and Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako.

The committee is also to investigate the IGP on alleged misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion, posting of senior officers and claims that he impregnated a female police officer.

The decisions of the Senate were sequel to a point of order raised by Senator Misau, yesterday, during plenary when he accused the Inspector-General of Police of diverting funds meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), to buy luxury vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, also mandated the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions led by Samuel Anyanwu to investigate claims by the IGP that Misau deserted the police force, just as the committee was given two weeks to report back.

Saraki said: “We have listened to our colleague and we cannot ignore the allegations. We have a duty to fight corruption. These matters are weighty; we will set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate these allegations and report back to the Senate.

“The ad-hoc committee we set up will deal with all the allegations about misappropriation of funds made against the IGP. We will refer the other issues about personal misconduct against the IGP to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for investigations,” he said.

It would be recalled that the fight between Misau and the Inspector-General of Police started in August, when the Senator claimed that police officers paid bribes to get favourable postings and promotions.

But the police hierarchy, through the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood dismissed the claims as unfounded and that he was only out to discredit the institution.

Jimoh also alleged that Misau deserted the Force and would soon be declared wanted to respond to a disciplinary committee set up to probe him.

Presenting his point of order, Misau noted that the IGP was yet to respond to all the allegations he made against him.

Misau, who noted that he had been having a running battle with the IGP over his concern on the level of corruption in the Nigeria Police Force, said it became imperative for him to bring the matter before the Senate because it had been in public domain for some weeks.

Meanwhile, the in-laws of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris have threatened to sue Senator Isah Hamman Misau for lying against their daughter.

The family of Mrs Asta Idris said that Misau had on the floor of the Senate alleged that the IGP married Asta secretly in Kaduna after allegedly impregnating her.

The family faulted Misau, and explained that their daughter got married to the IGP publicly at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

A member of the family, Mr. Nasiru Baba Saleh told newsmen yesterday, that Misau lied against their daughter and that he must prove the allegations in court.

“Truly, we’re seriously angry, because this is a girl that grew up in a responsible way.

“She got a very good upbringing, and we married her out peacefully. We see no reason why this man will come publicly inside the chamber of the Senate to say the man impregnated her before he married her.

“What is his proof? This issue has gone viral on the social media. Both the mom and dad are crying. What kind of defamation is this? We have evidence. We have the pictures and everything. The commissioner of police and DC Operations were there.’’

He explained that the wedding was done publicly and marriage certificate was issued to them.

“We’ll have to sue him for defamation of character of the girl and the family.

“We’ll do that within the week. We’ll file the matter, and we’ll go with all the evidence, including invitation cards and everything.

Misau should come out to prove the allegation that Asta was married out with pregnancy.