Police Officer Attributes Success On Security To ICT Dev

By Ike Wigodo -
0
143
L-R: Representative of Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Timothy Oyedeji, Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, Senator Suleiman Adokwe and Vice Minister of State, Council of Information Office, China, Guo Weimin, during the launch of Startimes TV Project in Abuja, recently.

The success recorded by security agencies in Rivers State has been attributed to the  invention  of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the country especially in the arrest of  high profile persons.
According to a police officer serving in the  state who pleaded  anonymity made  the revelation in an unofficial  chat with The Tide, in Port Harcourt. He said without the birth of the ICT, many arrests in the country would have been abortive due to  its complex nature.
He explained  how some  high profile criminal  elements try to  block their access  via the internet but could not due to the higher internet gadget available to the police.
According to him,  the government  should do  more by training more officers and men in ICT handling  in order to record more success.
The officer  noted that some top ICT operators are in the employ of some criminals who aid them in their ugly activities including defrauding unsuspecting  members of the public via their Automated Teller Machine Cards (ATM).
It was also revealed  that those in the intellence   department of all security outfits in the  federation, ought to do more on ICT training  and to enable them beat the challenge ahead.
He noted that the areas where crime was still evident were lacking in current ICT tools,  saying that upon achievement  of the  tools, that the situation would be  brought to normalcy.
The Tide learnt that the police have tracked down one lady through the use of ICT  gadgets  who specialised  in defrauding  her clients under the guise of supplying sharp  sand to them.
The lady, The Tide further gathered was arrested when a top police officer posed as a  customer and transferred huge amount of cash to her account,  but blocked it online and was arrested in an attempt  to do manual  withdrawal   in  the bank in Port Harcourt.
He has also warned against granting of ICT  licence  to what he described as road side  operators, saying they are the clog  in the ICT world.
However, he has called on the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), to intensify action in the aspect of regulation  in a bid to frustrate the efforts of criminal elements in the system.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR