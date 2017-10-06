Police Officer Attributes Success On Security To ICT Dev

The success recorded by security agencies in Rivers State has been attributed to the invention of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the country especially in the arrest of high profile persons.

According to a police officer serving in the state who pleaded anonymity made the revelation in an unofficial chat with The Tide, in Port Harcourt. He said without the birth of the ICT, many arrests in the country would have been abortive due to its complex nature.

He explained how some high profile criminal elements try to block their access via the internet but could not due to the higher internet gadget available to the police.

According to him, the government should do more by training more officers and men in ICT handling in order to record more success.

The officer noted that some top ICT operators are in the employ of some criminals who aid them in their ugly activities including defrauding unsuspecting members of the public via their Automated Teller Machine Cards (ATM).

It was also revealed that those in the intellence department of all security outfits in the federation, ought to do more on ICT training and to enable them beat the challenge ahead.

He noted that the areas where crime was still evident were lacking in current ICT tools, saying that upon achievement of the tools, that the situation would be brought to normalcy.

The Tide learnt that the police have tracked down one lady through the use of ICT gadgets who specialised in defrauding her clients under the guise of supplying sharp sand to them.

The lady, The Tide further gathered was arrested when a top police officer posed as a customer and transferred huge amount of cash to her account, but blocked it online and was arrested in an attempt to do manual withdrawal in the bank in Port Harcourt.

He has also warned against granting of ICT licence to what he described as road side operators, saying they are the clog in the ICT world.

However, he has called on the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), to intensify action in the aspect of regulation in a bid to frustrate the efforts of criminal elements in the system.