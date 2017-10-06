‘NBBF’s Crisis’Il Not Stall National Basketball Teams’ Progress

Coach of Niger Potters Basketball club, Adamu Kuta says the lingering leadership crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will not stall the progress of the country’s national teams.

Kuta told News men in Abuja, while speaking on preparations for the 2019 World Cup, that the D’Tigers would not be distracted by the crisis.

He said the recent performances and achievements of both the senior male national male and female teams were testimonies of the teams’ present form and focus.

“Our women team lifted the Women’s AfroBasket trophy in Mali in the face of the NBBF crisis.

“Also, D’Tigers displayed superb performance against Tunisia in Tunis and emerged second in Africa,” Kuta said.

The coach of the Minna-based Niger Potters expressed optimism in the ability of D’Tigers to qualify for World Cup in spite of “distractions from the Federation”.

Tidesports source gathered that the senior male national team would be participating in the qualifiers for China 2019 from February.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will hold from August 31 to September 15 in China with 32 teams expected to participate.

According to The Tidesports source reports that the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has given the NBBF factions led by Musa Kida and Tijani Umar a November 30 deadline to iron out their differences.