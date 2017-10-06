Manager Predicts Revenue Boom For PH Airport

The outgoing Manager of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Engr. Chigbo Nwobu, has said that the Port Harcourt Airport would outshine other airports in Nigeria in terms of revenue generation in the near future.

He said that the airport in the next two years might surpass Abuja airport, pointing out that he has seriously rated Port Harcourt airport because the airport is still running well, despite all the distraction and bad images about been tagged to Port Harcourt and environs.

Nwobu, who has just been redeployed to Abuja disclosed this to newsmen at the airport in a chat, pointing out that airline operators like the Air France and Lufthanza airline would not be coming to the airport if the place were not a viable airport.

“The airlines keep coming. Remember they are not doing charity and that means that they will not come, if the airport is not a viable one.

“Despite all the threats of insecurity the airlines keep coming. It also means that once the environment is alright, all of them will come here, except we did not grant them permission.

“I look at the future when the economy of this state would be very buoyant. With two refineries and other establishments, our business horizon will expand tremendously, and that will translate to increase in revenue.

“You know Port Harcourt International Airport is peculiar now because you talk about recession, it just came about with oil related matters, and this is an oil-based state.

“So what is affecting the people in town is what is affecting us here in terms of passenger traffic, but however I look at greater prospects in the future in terms of high revenue profile of this airport”, Nwobu said.

Colins Walter